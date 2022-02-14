Anti-mandate protestors began to set up in Christchurch's Cranmer Square on Tuesday morning. Photo / Jake McLellan

Anti-mandate protesters have begun to set up in Christchurch's Cranmer Square.

It follows the abandonment of a camp-out planned by the Canterbury Freedom and Rights Coalition due to bad weather on Saturday,

A small number of tents appear to have been set up on Tuesday morning.

Christchurch City Councillor Jake McLellan took to Facebook to vent his frustration

"Disappointing to see protesters have now set up camp at Cranmer Square. Residents have been putting up with large amounts of disruption for months now.

"Protesting is an important part of democracy. However, targeting a residential area for a sustained period of time doesn't seem fair to me. Certainly not winning any hearts or minds," he said.

The Christchurch City Council and police have been approached for comment.