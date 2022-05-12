NZ has just passed a million Covid cases but University of Auckland Senior Lecturer Dr David Welch says the real number of infections could be more than double. Video / NZ Herald

NZ has just passed a million Covid cases but University of Auckland Senior Lecturer Dr David Welch says the real number of infections could be more than double. Video / NZ Herald

There are 9392 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

A further 9 deaths have been reported, including eight people who died over the past two days and one person who has died since May 5.

Today's case numbers will be revealed by the Ministry of Health in a statement at 1pm.

The release comes as cases, thought to be plateauing, are on the rise in some parts of the country - including Auckland - and also on the same day as it was announced New Zealand's borders will fully reopen two months earlier than the Government initially planned.

Yesterday there were 7970 new cases in the community and 28 Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

There were 381 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 7420, down from 7746 last Tuesday.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the full border reopening date would be bought forward from October to July 31, while speaking to a Business NZ lunch in Auckland.

The final part of the staged border reopening will open the country to all visa categories - including tourists, workers, families and students.

Ardern also said pre-departure testing would be removed from the July 31 reopening.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says international students will be welcome back across the country's schools and tertiary institutions from July 31, with new criteria he says will close a "backdoor to residency" loophole.

New Zealand closed its borders in March 2020 when Covid-19 began to spread and a reopening plan only got under way this year.

The announcement came as figures show cases on the rise across all three Auckland DHB's, and as a large school in the city was forced to revert to online learning as Covid spread.

The University of Auckland senior lecturer and principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, Dr Dion O'Neale, said increasing case numbers could indicate people were interacting more with others and taking fewer precautions.

"A change in behaviours can help bring cases back down if people respond.

"With all the caveats around it, you don't know you're going up [in terms of case numbers] until it's sort of too late. You're seeing the change in behaviour that happened a week or two ago [now]".

Cases peaked in Auckland on March 4 when 13,252 new infections were reported. The seven-day moving average of cases peaked the next day.

Cases then declined to the seven-day moving average low point on April 19 of 1569.

Since then, the moving average has risen 50 per cent to 2390.

Albany Junior High School were feeling the increase of cases, from today all students are doing online learning from home after more than 200 students were affected by the virus over two days.

The school's principal Cushla Shepherd wrote in a notice that the outbreak was having an adverse impact.

"We are now at a point where our ability to cover teaching classes with rigour and consistency is unachievable," she said.