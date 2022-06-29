Covid-19 Response Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall took questions about the decision to stop having people coming into New Zealand take pre-departure Rapid Antigen Tests. Video / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall took questions about the decision to stop having people coming into New Zealand take pre-departure Rapid Antigen Tests. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health has reported 7829 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 15 virus-related deaths.

One of the people whose death was reported today was in their 20s, the ministry said. One person was in their 50s, five people were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and five were over 90.

There are 395 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in intensive care. They are in Waitematā (70), Counties Manukau (42), Auckland (57), Waikato (30), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (21), Tairāwhiti (one), Hawke's Bay (12), Taranaki (10), Whanganui (one), MidCentral (15), Wairarapa (seven), Hutt Valley (13), Capital and Coast (24), Nelson Marlborough (12), Canterbury (39), South Canterbury (3) and the Southern region (27).

The average age of the current hospitalisations is 63.

The deaths reported today take the total number of reported deaths in people with Covid-19 to 1503. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 5808. This is higher than the average last Wednesday of 4873.

However, the ministry said this was not unusual after a long weekend. "It will take more time before we are able to determine if this is part of a trend."

Of the deaths reported today, three people were from Auckland, one was from Waikato, one was from Lakes, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Taranaki, one was from the Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, one was from Canterbury, one was from West Coast and two were from the Southern region.

The locations of today's community cases are: Northland (141), Auckland (2519), Waikato (476), Bay of Plenty (329), Lakes (100), Hawke's Bay (251), MidCentral (223), Whanganui (92), Taranaki (204), Tairāwhiti (62), Wairarapa (74), Capital and Coast (715), Hutt Valley (320), Nelson Marlborough (260), Canterbury (1219), South Canterbury (103), Southern (679) and the West Coast (59). The location of three cases is unknown.

There are 40,640 active cases of the virus in the community.

Meanwhile, health officials have detected 100 imported cases of the virus.

On Covid-19 vaccinations, 95.2 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are double dosed and 72.9 per cent of those aged 18 or older are boosted.

Vaccine mandates dropped

Today's numbers come after a surge of cases yesterday and the dropping of vaccine mandates for border and Corrections staff.

Yesterday there were 8028 new daily cases and 16 deaths of people with the virus, including a young person.

Health officials also reported an increase in the seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 cases from 4878 last Tuesday to 5480 on Monday and acknowledged a spike in cases after the long weekend.

As Covid-19 cases increase, the Government yesterday announced that from July 2, the vaccine mandates for borders and corrections staff will lapse and from tomorrow, border workers will no longer be required to get tested for the virus.

The Ministry of Health says with border workers now no more at risk of Covid-19 than the general population, it makes sense to adjust the requirements for them.

"Border workers have played a critical role in the country's public health response and have provided valuable data to help understand the evolving outbreak. The ministry would like to thank them for their continued support and commitment to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders."

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said vaccine mandates had been under continuous review and the plan was always to remove them when it was "safe to do so".

"Vaccination has been one of our strongest and most effective defences to protect against Covid-19. It's helped protect our border and corrections workers and their whānau. But we feel the requirement has served its purpose well."

As well as the 8028 new cases yesterday, there were 383 people in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care.

Of the 16 deaths reported yesterday, four were from Auckland, two were from Waikato, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, two were from Taranaki, one was from Wairarapa, one from Wellington, two were from Canterbury and one person was from the Southern region.

One of the people who died was aged between 10 and 19 years old. Three people were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and six people were aged over 90.