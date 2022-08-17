Dr Andrew Old, Deputy-Director General and head of the Public Health Agency, holds a media briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 response and the winter health response. video / supplied

Dr Andrew Old, Deputy-Director General and head of the Public Health Agency, holds a media briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 response and the winter health response. video / supplied

There are 4489 new community case of Covid and 496 hospitalisations, Dr Andrew Old, deputy-director general of the Ministry of Health, said.

He said broadly Covid community case numbers are trending downwards.

There are 13 people in ICU and 16 new Covid-related deaths.

"Pleasingly the case numbers in over 65s ... has also dropped for the fourth week running," he said.

"We are continuing to track at the lower of what modelling suggested this winter."

Case numbers in health workers had also declined for the fifth week running while wastewater detections had also dropped.

Hospitalisation numbers had also dropped in the past week, after weeks of hospital numbers remaining stubbornly high, Old said.

He said hospitalisation numbers tended to lag behind case numbers and so a reduction in hospitalisations indicated the transmission of Covid was falling.

There are now 1782 deaths of Kiwis that health officials are attributing to Covid.

Old said because New Zealand had a low number of cases at the beginning of the outbreak, deaths in this country remained low compared to those elsewhere.

As an example, if New Zealand had suffered a death per million people rate similar to the United Kingdom, it would've equated to 13,000 deaths here.

If New Zealand had the same rate of death as the US it would've led to 15,000 deaths here, Old said.

Old said it was still too early however to say that New Zealand was past the peak of deaths from Covid.

Dr Pete Watson, interim national medical director at Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said the nation's health system still faced a major challenge this winter despite the falling Covid numbers.

"The recent drop in Covid cases is an encouraging trend," said Watson.

With cases of Covid, influenza and other winter illnesses signalling an encouraging decline, Watson hoped some of the pressure would ease on hospitals across the country.

The recent decline in Covid cases was flowing through into a decline in the number of older Kiwis requiring hospitalisation, he said.

Watson said cases of RSV were also well down this year compared to last year.

While the northern health region was experiencing about 600 RSV daily cases at the peak of the outbreak, this year numbers were closer 100.

To help tackle the winter illnesses, the Government had made flu vaccinations free for all, and made the fourth Covid booster jab and measles jabs available.

He said the basic health measures of getting vaccinated, wearning masks, testing for Covid and isolating when necessary remained the key to helping reduce pressure on the health system through the winter.

Watson said that in most health districts across the country, hospitals were now acting to move on less urgent surgeries and care.

In areas like the northern region, however, health teams remained focused on providing more urgent forms of care, such as for the treatment of cancer and delivering newborn babies.

Today's conference is part of a regular update given by the Ministry of Health, but it also marks one year after a Delta community case was discovered 12 months ago on August 17.

A 58-year-old tradie - who had travelled from his North Shore home to the Coromandel Peninsula while infected - was identified as the first case.

But five more cases were confirmed by the next morning.

New Zealand had at the time been intent on eliminating new outbreaks of Covid to prevent widespread community transmission.

That meant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her team immediately announced a snap lockdown on the same evening as the first case was reported.

That level 4 lockdown shut all non-essential businesses from midnight that night.

The next morning, swarms of anxious people flooded testing sites, as the locations of interest accumulated rapidly.

Supermarkets, nightclubs, bakeries and petrol stations were just some of the many locations.

Ultimately, the lockdown would not be enough to suppress the outbreak and weeks later much of the country would be released into a less strict lockdown, while Auckland was kept remained under tight restrictions.

The country's focus had by then turned to vaccinating as many citizens as possible to eventually remove lockdown restrictions.

The next day Ardern and the former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held a media briefing and shared what they knew and predicted with the country.

Officials said they expected to see "120 cases" of the Delta strain in New Zealand, a number that now pales in comparison to the daily figures that saw new infections soar past 20,000 after the Omicron outbreak this year.