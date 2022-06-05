Covid-19 testing station at Balmoral, Auckland, earlier this year where Rapid Antigen Testing kits were being handed out. Photo / Alex Burton

Covid cases have dropped to their lowest total in 102 days, with 4400 people reporting positive results.

The long holiday weekend is likely to be a factor, if fewer people are being tested.

Today's case total is the lowest since February 23 when 3297 cases were reported.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6779 – a week ago it was 6904.

Eight further people have died with the virus, the Ministry of Health reported.

Of today's eight reported deaths, two were from Auckland, two from Hawke's Bay, one from Taranaki, two from Canterbury and one from Nelson-Marlborough.

Two people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Six of those who died were women and two were men.

Their deaths bring the total of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1229, while there has been an average of 12 deaths each day over the past seven days.

There are 371 people in hospital with Covid-19, six of whom are in ICU.

The 371 patients with Covid-19 in hospital are in Northland (10), Waitematā (50), Counties Manukau (31), Auckland (71), Waikato (26), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (4), Tairāwhiti (2), Hawke's Bay (10), Taranaki (5), Whanganui (1), MidCentral (13), Hutt Valley (23), Capital and Coast (26), Nelson Marlborough (13), Canterbury (49), South Canterbury (7), West Coast (3) and Southern (22). Wairarapa has no patients in hospital.

The average age of those in hospital is 62.

Today's new reported cases are in Northland (104), Auckland (1325), Waikato (352), Bay of Plenty (131), Lakes (59), Hawke's Bay (132), MidCentral (146), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (104), Tairāwhiti (19), Wairarapa (38), Capital and Coast (429), Hutt Valley (185), Nelson Marlborough (161), Canterbury (676), South Canterbury (73), Southern (367), West Coast (43) while two cases' whereabouts is unknown.

There are also 50 new imported cases. There are a total 47,435 active community cases - those identified in the past week who are not yet classified as recovered.

Yesterday 18 people got their first dose of the vaccine, 30 got a second dose and three had their third primary dose, while 753 people got a booster. Fifty-nine children between 5-11 got a first dose and 430 had a second.

Today's update is the last until Tuesday due to the Queen's Birthday holiday tomorrow, health officials have said.

The Ministry of Health has urged New Zealanders getting away for the long weekend to have a plan in place for if they find themselves testing positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact of someone who has.

While people who used their own vehicles can return home to isolate, they would need to seek out self-service petrol stations and make sure to social distance along the way, health officials said. However, those who have travelled between islands or used public transportation will probably have a tougher go of it.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," the Ministry of Health warned.

Everyone is advised to get vaccinated, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor public settings and stay home if unwell.