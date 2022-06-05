Covid-19 testing station at Balmoral, Auckland, earlier this year where Rapid Antigen Testing kits were being handed out. Photo / Alex Burton

There are 4400 new Covid community cases today and eight further people have died with the virus.

There are 371 people in hospital with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6779 – a week ago it was 6904.

Of today's eight reported deaths, two were from Auckland, two from Hawke's Bay, one from Taranaki, two from Canterbury and one from Nelson-Marlborough.

Two people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Six of those who died were women and two were men. The Ministry said it was a "very sad time" for their whānau and friends.

Their deaths bring the total of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1229, while there has been an average of 12 deaths each day over the last seven days.

The 371 patients with Covid-19 in hospital are in Northland (10), Waitematā (50), Counties Manukau (31), Auckland (71), Waikato (26), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (4), Tairāwhiti (2), Hawke's Bay (10), Taranaki (5), Whanganui (1), MidCentral (13), Hutt Valley (23), Capital and Coast (26), Nelson Marlborough (13), Canterbury (49), South Canterbury (7), West Coast (3) and Southern (22). Wairarapa has no patients in hospital.

The average age of those in hospital is 62.

Today's update is the last until Tuesday due to the Queen's Birthday holiday tomorrow, health officials have said.

The Ministry of Health has urged New Zealanders getting away for the long weekend to have a plan in place for if they find themselves testing positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact of someone who has.

While people who used their own vehicles can return home to isolate, they would need to seek out self-service petrol stations and make sure to social distance along the way, health officials said. However, those who have travelled between islands or used public transportation will probably have a tougher go of it.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," the Ministry of Health warned.

Everyone is advised to get vaccinated, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor public settings and stay home if unwell.