Almost 130,000 Kiwis received a Covid-19 jab during the Super Saturday vaccination last year. The next vaccination target will be a fourth jab for vulnerable people. File photo / Brett Phibbs

Almost 130,000 Kiwis received a Covid-19 jab during the Super Saturday vaccination last year. The next vaccination target will be a fourth jab for vulnerable people. File photo / Brett Phibbs

There are 6369 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, and 13 new deaths.

The deaths take New Zealand's Covid death toll to 1140, among 6.28 million worldwide since the pandemic began in early 2020, with a seven-day rolling average of 14.

There are also 362 people in hospital, including six in intensive care, the Ministry of Health says.

The rolling seven-day average of new community cases has fallen by just over 1000 from a week ago.

Today the seven-day rolling average was 6924. Last Saturday it was 7972.

Most of today's new deaths were in Auckland, with five. There were also two each in the Wellington and Canterbury regions and one each in Bay of Plenty, Nelson Marlborough, South Canterbury and Southern.

Two were their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Eight were men and five were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them", the Ministry of Health said.

There are 48,452 people with Covid-19 in New Zealand, and more than 1.13 million are known to have tested positive for the virus in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Our biggest city continues to have the highest number of new community cases, with 2068 positive tests in Auckland. Other new cases are in Northland (166), Waikato (480), Bay of Plenty (160), Lakes (125), Hawke's Bay (173), MidCentral (199), Whanganui (74), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (32), Wairarapa (59), Capital and Coast (512), Hutt Valley (193), Nelson Marlborough (269), Canterbury (981), South Canterbury (135), Southern (452) and West Coast (70).

The location of six cases is not known.

There are also 55 new cases at the border.

Most hospitalisations are in the Auckland region. There are 34 people in Waitematā hospitals, 65 in Auckland and 31 in Counties Manukau.

Other hospitalisations are in Northland (11), Waikato (20), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (5), Tairāwhiti (3), Hawke's Bay (20), Taranaki (5), Whanganui (3), MidCentral (13), Hutt Valley (5), Capital and Coast (33), Nelson Marlborough (8), Canterbury (54), South Canterbury (11), West Coast (1) and Southern (35).

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 58.

Of those in Northland and Auckland hospitals, and excluding the emergency department, 14 per cent are unvaccinated or ineligible, 3 per cent are partially vaccinated, 23 per cent are double-vaccinated and 56 per cent are boosted. The vaccination status of 4 per cent of those in hospital isn't known.

The vulnerability of some Kiwis to serious outcomes from Covid-19 infection prompted a move to offer a fourth vaccination to those most at risk.

The jab, which follows the initial recommended three-dose regime, could be give six months after the recipient's previous booster, the Ministry of Health's vaccination advisory group told Hipkins.

Older people, aged-care facility residents, disability care residents aged 16 and over, and severely immunocompromised people aged 16 and over could be eligible.

The vast majority of this targeted group would be able to get their second shot from July, Hipkins said.

It's thought hundreds of thousands of people will be eligible.

More than 95 per cent of Kiwis aged over 12 have had two doses of the vaccine, and just over 70 per cent have also received their booster, but child rates remain low, with just over a quarter of 5 to 11s double-dosed.

Those aged under 16 can't receive a booster.

This week Omicron sub-variants with increased transmissibility, but not thought to cause more serious illness, were also detected in the community.

While most recently sequenced cases in New Zealand continued to be of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the first community case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 was discovered in Hawke's Bay this week, health officials said.

The case, which had no clear link to the border, was from a test result returned earlier this month.

Meanwhile, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this week joined more than 528 million others around the world since early 2020 to test positive for Covid-19.

The health boss became unwell while in Switzerland for the World Health Assembly.

He has mild symptoms and is self-isolating in Geneva.