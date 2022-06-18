Middlemore Hospital's emergency department is under increasing strain, while nurses' organisations are reporting a shortage. Photo / NZME

There are 11 deaths of people with Covid and 4404 community cases.

There are 356 people in hospital with the virus, including 3 in intensive care, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is down on a week ago. Today its 5154. Last Saturday it was 5914.

The eleven new deaths being reported all occurred in the last three days.

"Today's reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1401 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13," the ministry said.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, four were women and seven were men.

The numbers come as unions are warning a severe nursing shortage across the country is becoming a "crisis".

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation said the country's "horrendous" nursing shortage was leaving those in the sector burnt-out and worried they were being stretched too thin to keep patients safe.

The group said hospitals around the country were swamped with a mix of Covid-19 patients and others with winter illnesses.

There was also a fear some nurses were leaving New Zealand for higher pay in Australia at a time when the state of New South Wales was looking to recruit.

The shortage also comes amid reports a 50-year-old woman died with a brain bleed after allegedly being told by staff at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department there would be an eight-hour wait before she was examined.

"The fewer nurses there are, the more likely [it is] that the workloads increase," NZNO president Anne Daniels said.

"Right now, we have an extremely exhausted, burnt-out, morally injured workforce of nurses that who, when they go to work, know they are not going to have the number of staff they need to work with in a team to keep themselves and their patients safe and the likelihood of them making mistakes in that context increases as well."

Waikato DHB – with an emergency department that has been operating near capacity for the past fortnight – has around 215 nursing vacancies, which is 5 per cent of its workforce. Canterbury DHB, with 180 empty positions, also has a 5 per cent vacancy rate.

Of the country's five biggest DHBs, Counties Manukau, has the largest vacancy rate at 17 per cent or 347 vacant positions. Waitematā and Auckland DHBs have vacancy rates of 3 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health said health workforce shortages were a global issue and addressing New Zealand's nursing shortages and providing a safe work environment was a priority.