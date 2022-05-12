New My Vaccine Pass records will be available to download from May 24. Photo / Michael Craig

Vaccinated Kiwis will soon be able to download an updated vaccine pass that will include a record of their booster shots.

The new My Vaccine Pass can be downloaded from May 24, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Vaccine Passes are no longer needed to enter cafes and restaurants or for employment in most workplaces.

However, Hipkins still encouraged Kiwis to download their passes, saying it is an important record.

"While My Vaccine Pass is not legally required, people are encouraged to have their pass for when it might be needed," Hipkins said.

The updated My Vaccine Passes will be available for anyone aged 12 and over who is up to date with their vaccinations for their age group and for the type of vaccine they have received.

It will also include records of boosters for those over 18.

"In early April 2022 the legal requirement for businesses to use My Vaccine Passes was removed. Some businesses may be voluntarily keeping My Vaccine Pass requirements as a condition of entry," Hipkins said.

"For this reason, it is a good idea to have an up-to-date My Vaccine Pass handy in case you are asked for it.

"We've learned over the last couple of years there are no certainties with Covid-19 and with new variants circling the globe, it's best we're prepared for every eventuality."

An updated My Vaccine Passes will have an expiry date six months from the date of issue. The pass can be requested at any time provided people continue to be up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The updated My Vaccine Pass will have a slightly different look to the current version, but it will still have a QR code.

Anyone aged 12 and over can get a My Vaccine Pass if they have had their recommended Covid-19 vaccinations.