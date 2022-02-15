Protestors take to the streets, laboratory workforce brace for surge in testing and phase 2 is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 testing centres across Auckland are under pressure as Omicron continues to spread across the country.

The high-demand seen at the community centres has led to a change in the rules, with health bosses saying only get tested under specific circumstances.

The Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) said the demand is similar to what it was during the peak of the Delta outbreak.

Testing would now be based on priority needs.

NRHCC said people only need to get tested if they have symptoms, are feeling unwell, are a close contact, have had a positive RAT test, are required to have a test under the mandatory testing order, work with Covid-19 patients, are attending a procedure or appointment at a public hospital and have been asked to get a test or have been told to get a test by a Health Official.

To ensure the right people have access to testing, they are asking people to follow the advice.

This comes as New Zealand is set to move to phase 2 of the Government's Omicron response tonight at 11.59pm.

Yesterday cars were seen piling into the Balmoral testing site after record-breaking tallies over consecutive days.

The queue for the site stretched out onto the surrounding roads.