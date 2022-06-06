Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Herald investigation: Ministry of Health accused of 'cooking the books' in NZ's Covid response

10 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

The Ministry of Health has been accused of "cooking the books" in New Zealand's Covid response by using data that undercounted Māori, inflated vaccination rates and may have led to higher rates of death and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.