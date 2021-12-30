Covid 19 Omicron: Minister Chris Hipkins' mum warns media he will be late

Chris Hipkins held a presser mid-holiday, which meant he had to dash home for a suit.

Chris Hipkins held a presser mid-holiday, which meant he had to dash home for a suit.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was nearly half an hour late to the press conference he fronted at 11am today - and his mum, with whom he has been staying, made sure to come out and apologise to the waiting media.

Hipkins held the press conference in a nature reserve near the home where he has been spending his holidays with family in Raumati.

Wellington Head of News for NZME Katrina Bennett was one of the reporters awaiting Hipkins in the reserve.

"Nice thing about working at this time of year, is that rather than a horde of political minders at today's Covid presser, @chrishipkins' mum came & apologised to us for her son running late (with a tears of joy emoji) She didn't need to, but mums will be mums. Such a treat," she posted on Twitter.

"He did have his press secretary there who said Hipkins was running late, but then his mum came down the track and approached the waiting media pack to apologise for the fact he was running late," Bennett said.

"She said he hadn't packed a suit with him so had had to go back to his home in Upper Hutt this morning to get it & had then got stuck in traffic. That's why he was running late," she added.

"She was so lovely, it was a really nice gesture to come and apologise. Big mum energy coming down to apologise, mums are the best."

The minister's mum is Dr Rosemary Hipkins, Chief Researcher at the New Zealand Council for Educational Research.

Appropriately suited up after his last minute mid-holiday dash to the Upper Hutt, Dr Hipkins' son answered reporters' questions about the Omicron exposure events in the community, as his wife and children hung out in the playground nearby.

Presser in nature reserve sparks memes

There is a path that goes from the home down to where the presser was being held and footage of Hipkins walking that path has been the subject of several memes this afternoon, as New Zealanders go full New Zealand on the Omicron news and try to lighten the mood.

Stone Cold Chris Hipkins always giving us the meme-able gold 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q5uH8l1tWV — Michel Mulipola (@bloodysamoan) December 30, 2021

A few Twitter users found it funny that Hipkins was literally emerging from the bushes to hold the press conference.

Chris Hipkins: pic.twitter.com/L9aqrJJuCf — Danielle, happening to my future (@dimsie) December 29, 2021

I’m so here for these ‘spotting him in the wild’ Bigfoot-esque, photos of Chris Hipkins making his way to the press conference today. https://t.co/hbdtjip2N0 — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) December 29, 2021

What an entrance pic.twitter.com/LhlPnyZGvi — David Cormack (@David_Cormack) December 29, 2021

Good to see Chris Hipkins is getting out and spreading his legs this summer pic.twitter.com/LjvRwSMfBT — Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@max_tweedie) December 29, 2021

Is that Big Foot?

No, it's just Chris Hipkins arriving late from the bush for his presser. — Jeremy Jupiter Jones (@jeremy_pm) December 29, 2021

Enthusiastic government Minister Chris Hipkins attempts to combat the spread of a pandemic in the newest season of Parks and Recreation pic.twitter.com/oL1EOYziW7 — Ella (@ellashepston) December 29, 2021

Today's covid presser with the screaming cicadas and laughing kids and Chris Hipkins emerging from the bush like he just bought an eighth in the Kerosene Creek carpark had huge NZIHL Livestream Energy — Wellington Parasocial (@CaseyLucas) December 29, 2021

Hipkins today confirmed that DJ Dimension broke the managed isolation rules by not awaiting the result of his day 9 test before going out into the community.