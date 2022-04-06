Dr Ashley Bloomfield is stepping down as Director-General of Health. Video / NZ Herald

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front alongside Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins at 1pm today, soon after announcing his decision to resign at the end of July.

Hipkins is expected to provide an update on the boosters programme, including a decision on boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds.

In March, Bloomfield said he had received advice from the Covid Technical Advisory Group that boosters should be available for 16- and 17-year-olds and the Government has made a decision on whether to go ahead with that.

Currently only those aged 18 and over are eligible for boosters.

Both Hipkins and Bloomfield are also expected to discuss the ongoing Omicron outbreak as today's case, death and hospitalisation numbers are released.

On Monday, Cabinet decided to keep the country at the red light setting until at least before Easter, saying it needed to wait until hospitalisations were lower before easing to orange.

However, much of the focus will be on Bloomfield after his surprise resignation.

Bloomfield announced this morning that he would step down at the end of July – almost a year before his term was due to end in June 2023.

In an email to Ministry of Health staff, Bloomfield said he believed it was the right time to go because the Covid-19 response was more settled ahead of the Government implementing major reforms of the health system.

"It's a good time for me to step back and allow a new director- general to shape and lead the organisation in future.

"The DG role is complex and challenging at any time and, with a one in 100 years pandemic, the last two years have been particularly challenging and intense," Bloomfield said in the email.

"I've done everything I set out to do when I came into the role."

PM Jacinda Ardern acknowledged his service during the Covid-19 era, saying he had been central to the Covid-19 response.

The latest numbers in the Omicron outbreak will also be released at about 1pm.

Yesterday there were 23 Covid-related deaths reported and 14,120 new cases in the community.

A total of 692 people were in hospital, including 30 patients in intensive care.

Bloomfield also sounded a caution about the prospect of the XE strain arriving in New Zealand, saying it was likely tougher restrictions would be needed if it landed, including gathering limits.

The World Health Organisation has issued a warning about XE, a new strain of the Covid-19 Omicron variant which appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2 Omicron, the current strain circulating in New Zealand.

The new variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains and regarded as a "recombinant", being formed from at least two other viral sources.