Protesters have caused Victoria University's Wellington campus to close. Photo / File

The ongoing protests at Parliament have caused Victoria University of Wellington to close its campus nearby.

Protests at Parliament have now entered their second week, and continue to cause disruption in central Wellington.

Victoria University's vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford said this decision was made to close their Pipitea campus because people were parked in the car parks and camping on the lawn.

The university had locked down the business school and law faculty and had advised 1500 summer students to stay home. Classes had been moved online.

On top of the students, there were another 250 to 300 staff who had also been impacted.

Speaking to RNZ, Guilford said police had a trespass notice to use if and when they thought it was appropriate.

"We are determined not to act in isolation of the police for obvious reasons."

The protests at Parliament have entered their second week. Photo / Sophie Trigger

He said there was "a lot of confusion on the ground" because the law building was called the old Government Building and people were struggling to differentiate the university from government.

The main bus terminal was also closed due to the protest and heading into the first trimester it would be much more challenging as they would be managing 22,000 students.

Students and staff had been physically and verbally abused by some people in the crowd.

"That sense of intimidation is especially felt by our female students and staff and as a result we've advised them to stay away," he said.

He said they were just having to "wait it out" and he supported the police's very careful approach to this.

"I don't think they are going anywhere until such time until some of their demands are met or they are physically removed."

The university had also beefed up its security.