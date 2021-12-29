Covid 19 Omicron: Community case spurs call to bar entertainers from NZ

Lee Mvtthews, aka Graham Matthews and Tom Lee, announce they are pulling out of upcoming shows after coming into contact with the Omicron case. Video / Lee Mvtthews via Facebook

With the highly infectious Covid-19 Omicron variant having now been exposed to the community, the National Māori Authority is calling for New Zealand's border restrictions to be tightened again.

Chairman Matthew Tukaki says the border should be closed to all non-New Zealand citizens and residents and MIQ stays should be lengthened.

"I want to ensure the protection of our Māori communities and those most at risk," Tukaki said this morning, adding that the needs of the many outweigh the need for entertainment.

"If that means the entertainment sector relies less on overseas talent then that is a pretty good price to pay for the potential pressure coming down the line of any other cases of Omicron escaping into the community."

Well known UK-based electronic music artist Robert Etheridge, known as DJ Dimension, has outed himself as the person described by health officials as having tested positive for the Omicron variant after he had already been to a nightclub, restaurants and other establishments in Auckland's CBD.

He arrived in New Zealand earlier this month to headline at the Rhythm & Alps music festival near Wānaka. His performance has now been cancelled.

The sold-out three-day festival, which began yesterday, requires vaccine passes of all attendees. Etheridge has been vaccinated.

The first day of Rhythm and Alps music festival in the Cardrona Valley. Photo / George Heard

"In line with the Government rules, I was in managed isolation for seven days followed by three days of home isolation," Etheridge said on social media last night.

"During this time, I received three negative tests and showed no symptoms. After completing my ten-day isolation, and of the understanding that I had completed my quarantine, I entered the community."

Tukaki urged people to have compassion for Etheridge, who he described as having done everything correctly.

But the system has to change in light of the new variant, he said.

"It's the border that once more needs to be tightened – if that also means extending the MIQ time of those from high impacted countries such as Australia and Europe then so be it," he said. "A little more time for returning citizens in MIQ is also a small price to pay to keep our most vulnerable safe."

Tukaki also implored Aucklanders to keep their New Year's Eve plans low key this year in light of the news.

"Do you really need to go clubbing or to house parties this New Years Eve?" he asked.

"Stay home just a little longer, a couple of drinks and a barbie in the backyard. Most importantly get tested if you have symptoms."