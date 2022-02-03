More nurses on the way, pharmacies gear up for big booster rollout and how construction costs are impacting our builders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

From today a further 1 million Kiwis can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot, rather than wait the earlier four-month period, as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron.

It means an additional 1 million Kiwis over the age of 18, and a total of two-thirds of the population, 3,063,823 people, are now eligible.

As this three-month interval is implemented, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit a new vaccination centre at The Cloud in Auckland this morning.

The advice to shorten the gap came from the director general of health and the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group.

So far 1,399,350 booster shots have been administered.

"I urge every New Zealander who is eligible for a booster to get it as soon as possible. We are in a race against Omicron and the more people who are boosted the more we can reduce the impact of the outbreak," said Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

It follows a major border announcement made yesterday which means New Zealanders stuck in Australia can come home without an MIQ stay from February 27.

In a speech to Business NZ, Ardern announced a five-stage plan to completely reopen the borders to the rest of the world by October.

On this, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins was asked this morning on TVNZ's Breakfast if there was anything that could hold off the reopening - he said he could not say.

"Well, we're still in a global pandemic so I can't give guarantees about what might happen in six months' time."

Hipkins said officials would be monitoring the situation over the next few months still.

"We'll become more normalised as time goes on."

Hipkins said the Government did consider how waiting until October to open up borders could impact the tourism industry.

But he acknowledged that many tourists at the moment come from visa-waiver countries and could therefore come in from the middle of the year.

A Covid-19 modeller warns as the border reopens hundreds - if not thousands - of new cases will likely arrive daily. Currently, just under 10 per cent of all arrivals are infected with the virus.

However, with the community outbreak rapidly growing and likely to be in the thousands of cases daily when reopening begins at the end of the month, border cases will make less of an impact, Professor Michael Plank says.

Plank says with about 50 cases a day at the border that could quickly ramp up to 500 as arrivals increased.

Later this morning on Newstalk ZB Hipkins compared modelling figures to the weather forecast.

Modelling based heavily on international projections predicted that tens of thousands of new community cases would be surging across New Zealand by this long Waitangi Day holiday weekend.

"I've always been pretty sceptical about the models," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Questioned on earlier figures that up to 80,000 new cases would be emerging by Waitangi Day, Hipkins described the calculations as useful, saying it was better to have some

modelling than none.

"It's a little bit like the weather forecast. Some nights they say it's going to rain tomorrow and it turns out being a nice sunny day."

Holidayers heading off for the long weekend have been urged by the Ministry of Health to plan for the potential of having to self-isolate or to stay longer in paid accommodation than planned.

"You are likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for accommodation and changing your travel plans," the ministry said in a statement.

They said anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should not travel and should get tested and isolate until they get a negative result back.

The most common early symptoms of Omicron were a sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose.