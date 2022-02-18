There are more than 1,300 cases in Auckland alone and the seven-day rolling average of community cases is just over 1000. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are being warned they could wait up to five days to get their Covid test results back, sparking concern at how long people will need to isolate even if they don't have the virus.

Health teams say the delays are due to a large increase in demand from people going to get tested with 32,984 tests completed in the 24 hours up to yesterday.

There was also a record 1929 cases of Covid in the community yesterday, with 1384 of them in Auckland.

There are now 9874 active community cases in the country with 73 people in hospital with the virus and one in intensive care.

Health teams asked those being tested to expect the delays and to not call Healthline or laboratories to check up on their delayed test results.

"There is still high demand at community testing centres in Auckland as case numbers rise, and we do understand some people are anxious at this time," Matt Hannant, director of operations at the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre, said.

"However, this is putting significant pressure on laboratories and means that while some results are being returned within 48 hours, an increasing number are taking up to five days."

That means people could be isolating at home for up to five days even if they return a negative result.

"We are advising people who have not yet been notified of a result to stay home until they receive a negative result. Healthline and the laboratories are not able to provide information about test result status," Hannant said.

He also said those with symptoms or identified as close contacts are the ones who should be getting tested.

"If you have no symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet any other criteria, you do not need to be tested and may be turned away from testing services," he said.

Those getting tested unnecessarily are creating long queues at testing centres and could delay the return of test results to those who urgently need them, health teams said.

The Ministry of Health said those who did test positive would receive a text with a link to a digital contact tracing form to complete as part of their case investigation.

They would also receive information regarding self-isolation, as well as other general advice for cases.

"In Phase 2 of the Omicron response, we are using digital tools to ensure that health resources focus on managing vulnerable cases and high-risk exposure events."

Most cases could isolate at home safely and complete the digital contact tracing form to notify close contacts, without having to talk to health staff.

And in most instances, people who had tested positive would not receive a phone call unless health officials needed further information.

"We are asking people to please be patient as contact tracing teams may not be in contact immediately, and it could take a few days before they are able to speak with you."

In the meantime, cases should follow the advice provided in the text message.

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

* have Covid-19 symptoms, such as a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose;

* have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;

* are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order, such as a border or MIQ worker; or

* have been told to get a test by a health official

Close contacts of someone who has Covid-19 should also be tested:

* household contacts on a 10-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 8. Day 3 testing is no longer a requirement in Auckland.

* Non-household close contacts on a 7-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 5.

More than 2 million Kiwis have now got their third Pfizer vaccine booster dose with 370,000 given out in the past week.