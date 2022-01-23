The government is urging people to be prepared with essential supplies on hand in case they need to go into isolation. Photo / File

Aucklanders are relatively relaxed about the country moving to the red setting after the prime minister confirmed the highly infectious Omicron variant was circulating in the city.

With the sheer number of cases expected from an Omicron outbreak, the Government has issued a "Readiness Checklist" in preparation that people would need to self-isolate, with the isolation period for close contacts being 10 days.

It urged people to think about how they will get food supplies if they cannot leave their house, having a care plan for children if they go into quarantine and basic medication they might need.

While people were told to be prepared with essential supplies, one item was in hot demand at New World in Victoria Park, Auckland.

"There's actually not a single Panadol. Just nothing. And no lozenges," one shopper, Jan, said.

She backed the move to the red traffic light setting.

"Going to red, the differences are quite minor. A hundred people gathering - I don't know 100 people to invite to my place. I think it's a good idea to shut it down for a bit and see how we get on."

Other shoppers were also relatively relaxed about the change.

"Indifferent," one said. "We're vaccinated, so I don't feel too stressed," said another. "I feel like we just need to get on with it now," a third said.

"A bit apprehensive about how it's going to unfold. I think we could be in red for quite a while," said another.

That indifference may change as Aotearoa may soon experience thousands of cases, if Omicron spreads the same way it has in Australia.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said an Omicron outbreak would probably look more like what South Australia was experiencing rather than the likes of Victoria and New South Wales.

One shopper, Kathryn, was feeling fine about Omicron sneaking in, but knew that feeling would not last long.

"I think once it becomes a bit more widespread and people we know are starting to get it, then it might change - I might feel a bit more stressed out about it. But for now I feel pretty safe."

Some have been preparing in expectation, like Meredith.

"Over the last few weeks, every shop I've bought a few extra things and put them aside, so when things like [this] happen you're prepared and plan for it," she said. She stocked up on baking items and bottled water.

Deborah and Neil were doing a big shop. Deborah is immune deficient and will act as though this is an alert level 4 lockdown.

She knew they were fortunate to be able to buy a lot of food in advance.

"I feel sorry for people who can't afford to stock up. There are people that can't go off and do a whole lot of shopping. I hope they'll be all right."

Deborah needed to go into hospital regularly and was worried about the effect Omicron would have on staffing.

"So I'm concerned about nurses and doctors catching it and the system going down ... Australia's got a more robust public system than we have, and it's almost collapsed in New South Wales. That would be my concern."

Another shopper, Andrea, is not worried at all and said it was now time to abandon the fight against Covid-19.

"Let it get into the community. We've got plenty of protection. There's a lot of restaurants and businesses that are suffering really badly, and this is just going to make it even harder for them."

Everyone RNZ spoke to has either had their booster or would get it as soon as they were eligible.