The case visited Ara-Tai Cafe in Auckland's Half Moon Bay between 12.30pm and 2pm. Video / NZ Herald

The case visited Ara-Tai Cafe in Auckland's Half Moon Bay between 12.30pm and 2pm. Video / NZ Herald

The race to contain an Omicron outbreak is on and all customers who visited a Half Moon Bay cafe on Tuesday are now considered close contacts to an Omicron Covid-19 case.

The Ara-Tai cafe was added to the location of interest list last night with those who dined inside considered close contacts, and asked to immediately isolate and get tested.

However, customers outside have now also been identified as close contacts.

The case visited the cafe between 12.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location," the ministry said. "Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

Just after 4pm, the ministry also added eSANZ Milson in Palmerston North to the locations of interest list. The shop was visited on Saturday for 15 minutes from 2.15pm.

In a post to Facebook eSANZ said the business will remain open and a clean was completed this morning. Anyone who visited the store has been linked to an assumed Omicron case.

Customers during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

Meanwhile, the Rotorua Citizens Club is the most recent location of interest to be added to the ever-growing list.

The ministry says anyone who was at the club on Saturday between 9am and 4pm must self-isolate and test immediately.

The Ara-Tai Cafe is located in Auckland's Half Moon Bay. Photo / Jed Bradley

They also must self-isolate and get tested on day 5.

As of this morning, a total of 88 contacts have been identified in relation to the MIQ border worker with Omicron.

At this stage, 84 have returned negative tests and two have returned a positive result.

A total of 39 contacts have been identified in relation to the worker at Auckland Airport.

So far, 13 have returned negative results.

People are also asked to record their visit to the Half Moon Bay cafe via the Ministry of Health's dedicated locations of interest page webpage or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can call.

If symptoms start to show, get a Covid test immediately and stay home until a negative test result comes back.

The Ara-Tai Cafe was not open this morning and the phone remain unanswered.

Other Auckland locations of interest

Three other locations in Auckland are deemed to be "close contact" sites - which require all those affected to self isolate immediately and to get a Covid test.

Auckland's Family bar on K road was recently added to the locations of interest list. Photo / Google

- Longroom Nightclub, Grey Lynn: Saturday, January 15, 7pm-9pm.

- Family Bar and Club, Auckland CBD: Saturday, January 15, 9.30pm to midnight.

- AV Club, Auckland CBD: Friday, January 14, 6pm to Saturday, January 15, 5am.

Rotorua locations of interest

The ministry has released a number of new locations of interest located in Rotorua, three of which have been identified as close contact locations.

Anyone who visited Vault Bar, Greenview Motel and Kasper's Sports Bar during the specified time must self-isolate and get a test immediately and on day 5.

• Jan 13-14 (Thurs and Fri) 5:40 PM-12:45 AM: Vault Bar Rotorua

• Jan 16 (Tues) 7:30 PM-8:30 PM: Kasper's Sports Bar (Gaming Room) Rotorua

• Jan 15 (Sat) 9:00 AM-4:00 PM: Rotorua Citizens Club Rotorua

Several other locations in the region have been added however, those at the location are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Details can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Palmerston North locations of interest

The 1pm update from the Ministry of Health said the case was in a Christchurch MIQ facility and had tested negative five times, before being released on Sunday, January 16.

The person then returned a positive Covid-19 test result after becoming symptomatic yesterday. They are believed to have been infectious since Monday, January 17.

The suspected Omicron case visited Palmerston North's Cafe 116 yesterday.

The ministry has released a series of locations of interest in Palmerston North dating from Monday afternoon:

• Jan 15 (Sat) 2.15pm-2.30pm: eSANZ Milson Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3pm-3.10pm: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.10pm-3.28pm: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.15pm-3.30pm: ANZA Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.55pm-4.35pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 4:54pm-5:05pm: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10.20-10:30pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10.30am-10:48am: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 10.10am-11.30am: Cafe 116 Terrace End High risk

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.07am-11.12am: Manawatu Locksmith Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.15am-11.45am: Postie Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.45am-11.50am: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.59am-12.04am: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) Noon-12.15pm: Anza Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 1.55pm-2.05pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 2.15pm-2.30pm: eSANZ Milson