Covid 19: Man in custody for a week after pub affray over vaccine pass

Staff at The Bog in George St, Dunedin asked the patron to show his vaccine pass or to leave. Photo / Google Streetview

A man who allegedly locked himself in a pub toilet because he had no Covid-19 vaccine pass will be behind bars for at least a week.

The 46-year-old, who was granted interim name suppression by Judge Emma Smith, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with aggravated assault, threatening to kill, possessing a knife, intentional damage and possessing cannabis.

His counsel, Meg Scally, said there would be no bail application, nor were pleas entered to the charges.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to The Bog, in George St, on Monday, after bar staff reported the man had no Covid-19 vaccine pass and would not leave.

The defendant, allegedly locked in a toilet, came out with a knife and smashed a window with his hand. An officer involved in the melee had a suspected broken hand, Bond said.

The defendant will appear in court again on Tuesday.