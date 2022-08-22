New Zealand's rolling average of Covid-19 cases continues to tumble after topping 10,000 last month - but a modeller doesn't expect rates to drop too much lower. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand's rolling average of Covid-19 cases continues to tumble after topping 10,000 last month - but a modeller doesn't expect rates to drop too much lower. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are 285 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another person with the virus has died in the region.

There are 2706 new community cases across New Zealand - including 20 in South Canterbury - and 432 people in hospital with Covid, including nine in intensive care, 41 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and five in South Canterbury hospitals.

Of the nine deaths reported today, four people were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Canterbury and two were from Southern.

One was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was aged over 90.

Five were women and four were men.

The seven-day rolling average of cases continues to decline - today it is 3655, while last Monday it was 4230.

The weekly average number of hospitalisations today is 472 - last Monday it was 570.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland (12), Waitematā (63), Counties Manukau (43), Auckland (51), Waikato (71), Bay of Plenty (16), Lakes (11), Hawke's Bay (20), MidCentral (29), Whanganui (four), Taranaki (12), Wairarapa (two), Capital & Coast (14), Hutt (17), Nelson Marlborough (nine), West Coast (three), and Southern (nine).

There are now 1824 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 10.

There are now 25,580 active cases in New Zealand.

starnews.co.nz