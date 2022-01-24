Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Covid 19: How did this Omicron outbreak start?

7 minutes to read
People queue outside the Auckland City Doctors in Queen St on New Zealand's first day under nationwide red traffic light settings. Photo / Michael Craig

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Reporter

The visiting family at the centre of our first major Omicron outbreak may have encountered a hidden chain of transmission that had been silently building in Auckland for days.

Experts have also told the Herald

