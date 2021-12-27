Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 holding back key motorway projects from opening this summer

9 minutes to read
Flyover footage of the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway project. Video / Pūhoi 2 Warkworth

Flyover footage of the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway project. Video / Pūhoi 2 Warkworth

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Auckland's border may have been lifted, but Covid-19 will still be a nuisance driving to the bach and the beach this summer.

Before the virus hit New Zealand last year, the NZ Transport Agency Waka

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.