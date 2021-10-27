Covid 19 Delta variant: New Covid case in Ōtorohanga, mayor says undetected cases in the community possible

A third person in Ōtorohanga has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google Maps

A third person has tested positive of Covid-19 in Ōtorohanga just hours after restrictions eased for the town and other parts of the Waikato.

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter confirmed the new case on social media this morning.

It comes after two people in the community tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

Baxter said the person was already in isolation and believed they are linked to the existing two Ōtorohanga people with Covid-19.

Baxter urged people to get tested and said there was always a possibility that there could be undetected cases in the community.

A pop-up testing station is operating at Island Reserve in Ōtorohanga.

"There are still cases appearing in Te Awamutu and the two communities are still linked in so many ways," he said.

"This is the reality of it, we've got to get on top of this and Ōtorohanga vaccination rates still aren't at the level they should be."

Ōtorohanga is sitting in the bottom quarter of the country for vaccinations.

"If you have not already, please get vaccinated. With cases now appearing in Christchurch now is the time. We want and need the people of our district to stay safe."

Ōtorohanga's original two cases were linked to a close contact in Te Awamutu.

At 11.59pm last night parts of the Waikato including Raglan, Hamilton, Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu moved to level 3 step 1 following almost four weeks in a strict level 3 alert level.

Under the easing of the rules, two households can meet in an open space but must be masked and adhere to physical distancing. Playgrounds have also reopened and more recreational activities such as golf, hunting, boating, fishing and scuba diving are allowed. No more than 10 people are allowed to meet together.

‌

Face-to-face appointments with a number of health providers are also resuming and early learning services can re-open with a maximum of 10 children per bubble.

Speaking on the Waikato cases yesterday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said they were in a "more difficult to reach part of the community" and a "more difficult group to contact trace group of people".

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 97 Covid cases in the Waikato - 61 of these are active. There were six new cases yesterday all in Hamilton.