Covid 19 Delta outbreak: West Auckland rest home resident tests positive

A resident at Edmonton Meadows rest home has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

A female resident at a West Auckland rest home has tested positive for Covid-19.

A woman whose mother is a resident at Edmonton Meadows rest home in Henderson told the Herald she has returned a positive test result.

That was confirmed today by the Ministry of Health, which says investigations are underway to determine the source of infection.

The daughter told the Herald the public health team were aware and arrangements have been made for her to be moved to an MIQ facility.

"I can confirm she is double vaccinated and starting showing symptoms ... high temperatures, rash, dry cough and feeling unwell last Friday," the daughter said.

The daughter requested twice for her mother to have a Covid-19 test but said she was only taken to get tested on Tuesday due to the long weekend.

Public health staff have said they are confident the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, testing is being arranged for all staff and residents.

"A resident at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson has been confirmed as having Covid-19," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"Both staff and residents at the village have very high vaccination rates.

"Investigations are underway to determine the source of the infection and identify close contacts. At this stage, no staff members are required to stand down."