Covid 19 Delta outbreak: West Auckland primary student tests positive to virus

A young primary student from Whenuapai School has tested positive for Covid. Photo / Google

A West Auckland child in junior primary school is the latest young student to test positive for Covid in the city.

Whenuapai School sent an urgent notice to its parents last night saying that one of its students had been confirmed as having the virus.

"At this very early stage, we do not have the information to know if this child was infectious while at school. We are able to advise that the child is in the Junior School," principal Raewyn Matthys-Morris said.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Education in conjunction with the contact tracing team, who will provide us with further information and guidance this morning."

She said the school would advise parents and caregivers on the next steps as soon as health teams provided that advice.

"In the meantime, the school remains open, but we support your choice to keep your child at home until we receive more clarity of the situation from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education."

The school runs primary classes from years 1 to 8 and has 505 students on its roll, according to the Education Review Office.

"Please be assured that we are, have been and will continue to adhere to our published mitigation plan, that we shared with you and we have a number of health measures in place," Matthys-Morris said.

She said the Ministry of Health advised parents and staff to watch for symptoms and if any develop to get that person tested immediately and then stay home.

Those who do not have any Covid-19 symptoms can still come to school, she said.

She also urged any eligible unvaccinated whānau to get their vaccination as soon as possible.