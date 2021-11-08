Covid 19 Delta Outbreak: Waiheke Island confirms first local virus case

Waiheke Island has confirmed it's first local Covid-19 case. Photo / Robert Trathen

Waiheke Island has recorded its first local case of Covid-19 just weeks after an Aucklander awaiting test results travelled to the island.

In a post to Facebook the chair of Waiheke's local board confirmed a resident has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ostend Medical Centre.

"Just as we welcome our wonderful local shops opening again, and following our second positive Covid-19 wastewater test result in the weekend, I am sorry to confirm that we now have our first positive local Covid case, tested at the Ostend Medical Centre."

Handley said the positive case was self-isolating at home and is "not ill".

She reassured locals that it was not a time to worry and health officials would get in contact with the resident's close contacts.

"It is important to know that public health have been phoning that resident's own contacts and those people have been great at responding and stepping up to get tested today," she said.

The island's two testing centres at Ostend medical centre and the Oneroa drive-through site will have extra capacity on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said Waiheke Island returned unexpected positive wastewater detections of Covid-19. In response to this, the ministry set up a testing station at the Waiheke Medical Centre.

Last month an Aucklander on the mainland who was awaiting test results travelled to the island and tested positive.

Recently Handley, said they had written to the Government to formally request a border be put in place, like those at the city's Northland and Waikato boundaries.

On Monday there were 190 new cases today 182 are in Auckland, seven are in Waikato and one is in Northland.

She said there are major concerns about what a case would do to the island, which has one supermarket and limited medical services.

"If somebody, for instance, with Covid-19 were to use one of our ambulances, that takes the ambulance out. The trouble with us is we only have a couple of ambulances, so it really does tax our services," she said.

The majority of today's cases (110) are yet to be epidemiologically linked, while 80 have already been connected to the outbreak.

Thirty-seven of yesterday's 113 cases had exposure events in the community, 74 were in isolation while infectious. It's not clear the status of the remaining two cases.