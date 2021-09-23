Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Vaccination centre 'by Niueans for Niueans'

Niue Vaccination Project leader Amio Matenga Ikihele. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Niuean community have opened a pop-up vaccination centre at the Latter-day Saints church in Favona, South Auckland.

The "by Niueans for Niueans" event is aimed at boosting jabs among the 18,500 people who identify as Niuean, but is open to anyone.

"We're aiming for 400 to 500 people per day," said project organiser Lynn Pavihi on Thursday, "but with the weather and quite a few back to work we had 161 people."

Pavihi is confident they will hit their targets today and tomorow as the message is shared online and among the community.

And there have already been good news stories, like the Tongan woman who went with her mum but didn't want a shot.

Pavihi said Tongan volunteers helped her through the door with familiar language and custom and she came out after her jab saying, "Don't listen to propaganda on social media."

And a 92-year-young Niuean lady came with her daughter and wider whānau and will be an inspiration to older Niueans who may be hesitant.

"Trust the process, trust the medical profession and trust the advice," was Pavihi's message to anyone unsure.