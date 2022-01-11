Vaccine myths debunked - The Magnetism Myth. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have died of Covid, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Today, there are 28 new cases of the virus in the community and 65 at the border.

A man in his 30s, died at home on January 5. He was tested for Covid post-death and returned a positive result.

Another man in his 60s died with Covid at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday."Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," health officals say.

The ministry said out of respect for both families, no further details will be released and we will be making no further comment at this time.

Of the 28 cases in the community, 17 are in Auckland, one is in the Waikato, four are in Tauranga, four are in Rotorua, one is in Canterbury and one is in South Canterbury,

Two of the 31 people in hospital with Covid, are in ICU.

One is at South Auckland's Middlemore Hospital and the other is in Tauranga.

In Auckland alone, healthcare providers are now supporting 888 people isolating at home, including 185 cases.

A Mexican restaurant in Tauranga has become the latest high risk Covid-19 exposure site.

The Ministry of Health is advising diners and staff at The Barrio Brothers to self-isolate and test immediately after a Covid-infected person was in the business on January 6 between 6pm and 9.30pm.

Times have been updated for a number of other Christchurch businesses including Ballantynes Department store, a TANK juice bar in Cashel Square and a Kathmandu outdoor specialist store in the CBD.

All Christchurch businesses were visited on January 5 across the afternoon.

The Ministry of Health is set to release its latest daily update in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 14 community cases and just nine new cases of Covid-19 at the border.

Two of the 34 people in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

This morning a Masterton coffee bar became the latest location of interest to be named as a high risk premises.

Trocadero Coffee Bar was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Sunday. They visited between 11.17am and 12.30pm.

The ministry advised that anyone there at the same time needed to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after exposure.

A large number of locations of interest across the country were revealed yesterday despite case numbers remaining low.

People who visited Subway in Feilding were told to isolate and immediately get tested after the location was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile a number of other locations of interest were identified across the lower North Island including supermarkets in Palmerston North, Feilding, Carterton and Petone as well as public toilets, cafes, liquor stores, a bakery and various retail stores.

The Ministry is asking festivalgoers who attended Plane Sailing music festival in Auckland to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potentially being exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the ministry said.

A number of Christchurch shops, eateries and an adventure park were also listed as locations of interest.

Meanwhile, the ministry have confirmed that the Queenstown locations of interest on January 1 and 2 are linked to an Auckland visitor holidaying in the area.

Experts have warned it's a matter of time before the more transmissible Omicron variant leaks out into the community, causing an intense outbreak like those seen overseas.

They are urging people to get booster shots before that happens, with the interval before people are eligible for a booster reduced from six months to four.

As of yesterday, 548,733 booster doses have been administered.

Across the country, 95 per cent of eligible people have received at least their first dose of the Covid vaccine and 92 per cent were fully vaccinated.