Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Top six most vaccinated districts all in South Island

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Hamilton city and Huntly will be under level 3 restrictions for an initial five days after the discovery of two COVID-19 cases in Hamilton and Raglan. Video / NZ Herald

The South Island is leading the way in full vaccination despite having no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Data supplied by the Ministry of Health shows as of Monday, the top six districts with the most fully vaccinated people are all in the South Island.

The districts Central Otago (55.8 per cent), Marlborough (55.4 per cent). Kaikōura (55.2 per cent), Dunedin (53.9 per cent), Nelson and Tasman are all on the list.

Central Otago has now taken out the top spot after bumping Kaikōura off the throne, with 26.9 per cent of its population having received their first dose of the vaccine.

The major towns in the district are Alexandra, Roxburgh, Clyde and Ranfurly.

Marlborough has also overtaken Kaikōura after the district slipped two places since last Wednesday.

Although it is currently sitting at 13th equal for full vaccination, the Queenstown-Lakes District has just over 10 per cent of its population left to get their first jab.

49.3 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated with another 40.2 per cent having had one dose.

The figures may be a surprise given that the South Island has not had an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

It comes after Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced this morning that the South Island will not move from alert level 2 down to alert level 1 today.

Robertson told Mike Yardley on NewstalkZB that the South Island was not able to go to shift alert levels because there needed to be public health measures in place.

Level 2 gave the population an extra layer of protection should there be any new community cases, he said.

Kaikoura was announced as the top town for Covid-19 vaccination last week but that appears to have been short-lived as districts across the country vie to reach 90 per cent.