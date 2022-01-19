More Omicron in Auckland, help finally set to arrive in Tonga and NCEA results are released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More Omicron in Auckland, help finally set to arrive in Tonga and NCEA results are released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to give further details on the Omicron response and reveal whether Auckland will move to the orange traffic light setting soon after 1pm today.

The announcement comes as New Zealand waits to see whether Omicron cases in border workers have spread in today's case update.

Two further Auckland people are confirmed to have the Omicron variant and various high-risk premises have been added to the locations of interest.

An Auckland airport worker and a household contact of the MIQ worker with Omicron both also have that variant, genome testing has confirmed.

The pair had both tested positive yesterday.

One of the infected people was out in the community on Tuesday this week (January 18). The case visited Ara-Tai Cafe in Auckland's Half Moon Bay between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Ardern is expected to move Northland to the orange setting, but to leave the rest of the county at orange rather than shift it to the green setting as the country waits for Omicron to hit the community. Her press conference is scheduled for 1.15pm and you can watch it live here.

That wait has prompted the cancellation of yet another large event: a second major pride event has been cancelled in Auckland with the February Rainbow Parade falling casualty to the Omicron threat.

At Labour's caucus retreat near New Plymouth this morning, Ardern said every day that Omicron could be kept at bay was valuable to get boosters and vaccinations done.

She warned that Omicron would result in more cases than New Zealand had seen before, but she did not believe the challenge of it was insurmountable. She said the combination of vaccinations, the traffic light system and anti-viral drugs meant "widespread" lockdowns could be avoided.

The Ministry of Health will also release the latest Covid-19 case numbers in a statement online at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 24 new cases in the community and 56 cases of Covid-19 were detected at the border.

Twenty-four cases are in hospital and just two are in an intensive care unit.

Auckland bars and a cafe have become the latest high-risk premises to be added to the locations of interest.

This comes as an Auckland airport worker and a household contact of the MIQ worker with Omicron both tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Genome testing confirmed they have the Omicron variant.

One of the cases visited Ara-Tai Cafe in Halfmoon Bay on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 2pm. Customers seated inside during this time period are considered close contacts.

Partygoers who visited Auckland nightclubs Longroom, Family Bar and Club or AV Club over the weekend have been told to self-isolate.

And this morning, MidCentral health authorities confirmed a case had been detected in Manawatū.

The Government's current strategy is to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible to buy time for boosters and preparation.

It is likely that the whole country will be put into the red traffic light setting once Omicron spreads in the community and the trigger for that shift would be unexplained transmission.

As of yesterday, there had been at least 370 cases of Omicron in MIQ since December 1.

At its peak the daily numbers of Omicron would far exceed the peak of more than 200 cases in one day under Delta and potentially hit the thousands.