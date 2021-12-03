Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, as Aucklanders flock to cafes and cricket pitches

December 3 2021 There are 92 new Covid community cases on day one of the nation's move to the new traffic light system. The last day New Zealand recorded under 100 community cases was October 28, with 89 cases.

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Health officials are set to reveal how many new Covid community cases there are as businesses around the country get used to the traffic light system and Aucklanders celebrate their freedom.

The locations of the new cases and how many people are vaccinated will be revealed in a 1pm media statement.

It comes as Aucklanders have jumped back into doing many of the things they love after more than 100 days of strict restrictions.

For some that meant getting out last night to enjoy a drink at the bar, while for others it's meant a return to community cricket games today or the chance to grab breakfast at a favourite cafe.

Health officials will be keeping a keen eye on how case and hospitalisation numbers pan out as so many Aucklanders gather again in numbers.

Encouragingly, there were 92 new Covid community cases yesterday, with 80 being in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Northland, five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes DHB, one in Nelson-Marlborough and two in Taranaki.

There are now 936 people with Covid in isolation in their homes.

Hospitalisations also dropped from 89 a day earlier to 79 yesterday, with nine in intensive care.

There was also been a new wastewater detection in Gisborne, director of public health Caroline McElnay said yesterday.

Estatic Aucklanders, like the gentleman pictured, might feel like they are walking on water today as swimming pools have reopened. Photo / Michael Craig

She reminded Kiwis to get tested if they have Covid symptoms and to stay isolated until they return a negative test.

87% of target population fully vaxxed

Deputy PM Grant Robertson said the nation heads into the new traffic light system with high vaccination rates: 93 per cent of eligible people have had one dose and 87 per cent have had both doses.

Robertson said the high vaccination rates showed a unified New Zealand, rather than a divided country as some people had tried to portray it.

Almost 90 per cent of double-vaccinated Kiwis also now have their My Vaccine Passes. As of yesterday, 3.25 million passes had been downloaded.

The Government had also sent out 54,500 temporary exemption emails to people who had trouble downloading their passes.

Two more DHBs hit 90% target

Waitematā and Canterbury DHBs are now the third and fourth DHBs to hit 90 per cent double-jabbed with the Pfizer vaccination.

Junior cricket is back on with young enthusiasts belting the leather around Victoria Park this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Robertson said of the five DHB regions yet to hit the 90 per cent single-dose mark, Lakes DHB is just 785 doses away, and the West Coast only 284 doses away.

Omicron variant

Robertson said the Government doesn't at this point have any advice that the Omicron variant would require a new system for managing Covid.

However, if new advice came through that showed it was more serious, officials would act on that, he said.

McElnay said it did appear the Omicron variant is seemingly more infectious but studies were ongoing to see whether it caused more serious illnesses and whether it can infect fully vaccinated people more easily.

Luxon's call for green light in Auckland

Answering calls by National Party leader Christopher Luxon to put Auckland in the green traffic light system, Robertson said the Government had always moved cautiously.

Aucklanders are out and about this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

And the "proof is in the pudding" that their actions had worked, given the nation had so far had low infection and death rates, he said.

He rejected criticism that the traffic light system is complicated. However, he understood it was new and people would still be getting used to it.

Robertson said it was possible Auckland could move down to a lesser traffic light level before Christmas, but he couldn't pre-empt the decision and it would only be known closer to December 13.