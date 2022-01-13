There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

Three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons are told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

Danny Doolan's on Quay St has been linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the popular Irish pub last Friday, January 7, between 11pm and 11.20pm.

"Self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, was visited by a positive case on Wednesday night (January 12) between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.

The same advice is being given to anyone who was there during that time, as they too are now considered close contacts.

Saturdays Britomart, on Customs St East, has also been named a location of interest after a Covid infected member of the public visited earlier on the same day.

Anyone who was there on Wednesday afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm is a close contact and must self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

Health officials are due to give the latest update on New Zealand's Covid situation, as the country continues to see a growing number of people arriving with the highly transmissable Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update via a statement at 1pm.

It comes a day after 13 people at the border were confirmed to have Covid-19, with the ministry saying: "New Zealand continues to see many border cases arriving from overseas, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally.

"We are strongly recommending boosters for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago."

The latest cases are in people who arrived from Sri Lanka via United Arab Emirates, Australia, India, the US, Singapore, Brazil via UAE, Israel via Turkey and Singapore and the United Kingdom via UAE.

The seven-day rolling average of border cases, as of yesterday is 29 cases.

The Health Ministry also urged members of the public to check that their details are up-to-date at their regular healthcare provider or family doctor - as well as details on their respective Covid-19 Tracer app.

The statement said that was part of the ministry's collective preparations "for Omicron".

A man waits in the observation area after receiving a vaccination at Otara Covid 19 vaccination centre in South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A total of 28 people in the community were identified as new Covid cases yesterday - the majority of those cases being in Auckland.

The community cases are made up of nine people in Auckland, three in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty region, two in the Lakes region, four in Wairarapa, two in Hutt Valley and three in Canterbury.

The number of active cases in the community, at the moment, is 639 people; while the total number of community cases confirmed in this current outbreak is 11,236.

In Auckland alone, health and welfare providers are supporting 878 people who are isolating at home - including 180 people who are Covid-positive.

Meanwhile, Capital and Coast is set to become the first district health board region to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone among Māori.

People arrive to be vaccinated at the Westgate Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in West Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Health Ministry said that when the region's clinic closed on Wednesday, it was 32 second doses short of what will be a significant feat.

Authorities expected the region to reach the milestone some time yesterday.

"Not far behind in reaching 90 per cent fully vaccinated for their eligible Māori populations are Canterbury and Auckland DHBs, who may get there next week."