Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Teacher at Auckland's Baradene College infected; and student at Western Springs College

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

A teacher at an Auckland Catholic girls' school who taught at the school three days last week has tested positive for Covid.

In a letter to parents last night, Baradene College confirmed the teacher was infectious while at the school last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The school has been working with the Public Health Service and Ministry of Education and contacted close contacts.

No students are onsite at the school as senior students are on study leave from today and Year 7 to 10 students are learning online.

Western Springs College has also confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19 and the student was possibly infectious while at school on November 9 and 10.

The only contacts being isolated, tested and monitored are the 16 students who were with the case at a party on Friday night, principal Ivan Davis said.

The school had been advised from the director of education that it could stay open because the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings was considered low.

Meanwhile, Onehunga High School was closed yesterday and today after a student returned a positive result for the virus on Saturday.

In a notice to parents and staff, the school said the student involved was at school last week on Monday and Tuesday while infectious.

The school said "through an abundance of caution" it was asking senior students to study at home to give them time to contact close or casual plus contacts and allow for time for testing to be carried out.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Auckland's Sacred Heart College also tested positive for Covid after teaching two classes on November 5 while potentially infectious.

Only one student is considered a close contact of the teacher because the other 30 students in his classes were already fully vaccinated. The student who is a close contact had only had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.