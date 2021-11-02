Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Second case north of Kaitaia - traffic stops at possible location of interest

Queues at a Covid testing centre in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A second case of Covid-19 has emerged north of Kaitaia as the fallout of the virus arriving in the Far North saw an occupation at the gate of an exclusive resort and winery.

The Pukenui-based partner of the initial Covid-19 positive case has also tested positive for the virus, taking identified cases in Northland to 14.

The Ministry of Health has yet to respond to local frustrations over its practise of identifying cases as being present in the region, rather than identifying particular towns.

It was now understood that cases in the Far North included a cluster at Mangamuka, 30 minutes north of Kaikohe, along with cases at Ōmāpere and Rawene on the Hokianga Harbour and the cases in the wider Kaitaia area encompassing Pukenui.

Case numbers for Northland also include those isolating at Kaiwaka, just north of the Auckland-Northland border.

Far North mayor John Carter said the positive cases in Northland should raise the awareness of everyone in the area.

"It's not isolated to one area. What's important is that everyone across the region supports each other through vaccination.

"It's starting to make people realise it's real. The fact it is now wider spread across the region will also encourage people [to get vaccinated]."

The initial case in the wider Kaitaia area was a man whose former partner and children lived at Pukenui. Northland District Health Board's morning briefing said the partner had also tested positive.

Pukenui School had closed for a maximum of 72 hours as a precaution because of its connection to a "close contact" of the initial case.

There are no new locations of interest identified by the Ministry of Health. Local Facebook groups have identified a number of businesses and places which have yet to be confirmed.

Among those is the Carrington Estate on the Karikari Peninsula which boasts a golf course, restaurant and winery with room priced from around $400.

Police and military personnel at the border between Auckland and Northland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Caroline Snowden was at the entrance of the estate this morning with a dozen others from the Haititaimarangai Marae, the tupuna marae of Ngāti Kahu.

Snowden said those present had been trying to meet with the manager of the estate to confirm it was a location of interest and to receive assurances staff had opportunities to be tested and to isolate if required.

She said that the group were not blocking traffic but stopping those arriving and going to ask about its Covid-19 plans.

Snowden said the group was motivated by its responsibilities as mana whenua with a view to "safety for our people and our peninsula".

Carrington Estate had yet to respond for requests for comment.

Errol Murray, general manager at Whakawhiti Ora Pai Community Health and Social Services, said the local cases had led to surge in people getting tested at Te Kao.

The health provider was having its regular testing day at Pukenui tomorrow where a similar high level of interest was expected and would put on an extra day if needed.

It was also planning a sequel to "Super Saturday" for this weekend offering vaccinations and second jabs as a follow up to the recent national event.

While it was troubling the virus had entered the Far North, Murray said there was an added sense of purpose. "Once it's in, you know where to respond and how to respond."

Northland District Health Board said yesterday it had been less specific about cases in small towns, such as Ōmāpere, because its size made patient privacy difficult. It said it was able to name Kaitaia because it was larger, and included Pukenui - 40 minutes' drive north - as it was considered in the wider town area.