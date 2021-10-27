Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Sculpture on the Peninsula event postponed

One of the exhibitions at the Sculpture on the Peninsula event in 2019. Photo / Supplied

One of the exhibitions at the Sculpture on the Peninsula event in 2019. Photo / Supplied

The final Sculpture on the Peninsula event has been postponed until next year because of Covid-19.

It is the South Island's largest outdoor sculpture exhibition and is held at the Loudon Farm, Banks Peninsula.

It was expected to run on November 5 and 7 but because of Covid-19 restrictions, it has been postponed until late January.

People wandering around the grounds of Loudon Farm at the Sculpture on the Peninsula event in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Organisers say they need to be at alert level 1 to run a successful event and that is not certain.

Proceeds from the event are donated to the Cholmondeley Children's Centre in Governors Bay.

The Lombardy Charitable Trust, which manages the event, has donated nearly $750,000 from the show.

Event manager Gill Hay said postponing was a difficult decision as it is such a special display for the community.

"We were just about to start spending money but thought we'd be best to run it in the future," she said.

The giant cacti artist Hannah Kidd will be displaying at the event next year. Photo / Supplied

But it will also be the last time it is held, she said.

It has been run by a team of volunteers for 21 years and is a huge time commitment, she said.

The event may look slightly different in January than previous years with the implementation of vaccine passports. All volunteers will be fully vaccinated and it is likely patrons will have to be as well.

One of the exhibitions on display at the Sculpture on the Peninsula event in 2019. Photo / Supplied

"We truly appreciate your support and understanding and look forward to seeing you in January."

Hay said it had been difficult trying to organise the event under the Delta outbreak.

She said they had trouble trying to get works out of Auckland, including sculptor Paul Dibble.

"It's a true nightmare at the moment. you have to be one step ahead in all sorts of areas."

The Sculpture on the Peninsula event will run on January 28-30. Tickets will be on sale from November 21. Find out more on the event's website.