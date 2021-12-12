Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua's Lakeside concert cancelled

The annual Lakeside concert went out with a spectacular bang.

Rotorua's Lakeside Concert 2022 has been cancelled.

While the city remained in either traffic light red or orange the risk of being a super Covid-19 spreader was too high, Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust said in a statement this morning.

"As an all-inclusive, free for all concert it could be held only in a green light mode."

"It's very disappointing, especially as we were going to be celebrating the 25th Lakeside Concert in March 2022. We just have to be patient", trust chairman, Ian Edward said.

"It will happen eventually and it will be really worth the wait."

Lakeside was due to take place on March 19, 2022. This year's event was also postponed due to Covid-19.

Held annually since 1997, the free concert has become one of Rotorua's biggest events attracting people, and performers, from all over New Zealand.