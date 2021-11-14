Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua Hospital, Stratford pharmacy among new locations of interest

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Rotorua Hospital has been added to the list of locations of interest by the Ministry of Health, following news that a woman with Covid-19 gave birth to a baby who later died at the hospital.

Anyone who was at the Main Entrance Waiting Area or the Emergency Department Waiting Room of Rotorua Hospital on Saturday, September 13, between 5.25pm and 7.25pm is asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The update comes after news that a woman who gave birth prematurely at Rotorua Hospital, and whose baby later died, was one of yesterday's positive Covid cases.

The woman and her partner both tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 12 police staff in Rotorua are self-isolating and waiting for test results after coming into contact with the couple on Saturday afternoon.

Two staff from Rotorua Hospital are also isolating and waiting for test results.

Other locations of interest released by the MoH include the Taupo Darts Club in Tauhara, Unichem Mackays Pharmacy Stratford, and Chemist Warehouse in Manukau.

Anyone who visited these locations at the times pinpointed by the ministry is asked to self-isolate and get tested.

There are 173 cases of Covid-19 in the community today and the virus has now spread to the Wairarapa, with one case in Masterton.

In Northland, the Ministry said locations of interest "continue to be reported, and we do ask people in Northland to check the Ministry of Health's webpage".

"We're also encouraging anyone who visited Sacred Heart Dargaville church on November 7 between 9am and 10.30am to get tested today, and isolate at home until you receive a negative test result."

Testing is available in Dargaville today from 9am to 4pm at Dargaville Hospital.

Of the seven Waikato cases, three are from Ōtorohanga, two from Hamilton, one from Kawhia, and one from Huntly. Five of today's cases are linked. Interviews with the remaining two cases are continuing to determine any links to existing cases.

One of the unlinked cases is in Huntly and undergoes regular surveillance testing so isn't thought to explain the recent positive Covid-19 detection in wastewater in the area. However, interviews with the case today will also help discover any other potential cases in the area.

Meanwhile in Taranaki, there are no new cases today but testing levels were high over the weekend and public health staff are continuing to encourage anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

All five close contacts of the Stratford cases have so far tested negative, and public health staff will be continuing to monitor close contacts and retest them if necessary.

The new case in Lakes district is based in Taupō, after two cases were announced yesterday.

The case is a household contact of a known case and is isolating at home.