Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Relocating Aucklanders pleased with relaxed boundary rules

September 28 2021 There are eight Covid cases in the community today, including a person who presented at Waitakere Hospital. There is one unlinked case today - the person who arrived at the hospital. Five staff members have been stood down.

Aucklanders whose lives were put on pause after being unable to leave the city under level 3 restrictions say Tuesday's announcement was a big relief.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced travel restrictions relating to Auckland will be relaxed from 11.59pm tonight.

People will be able to travel from Auckland into a level 2 environment if they are relocating permanently, if they have shared caregiving arrangements and if they are returning from alert level 3 to an alert level 2 environment.

People will need a test 72 hours before departure.

Like many Aucklander's, paralympian Jesse Reynolds and partner Grace Mayer, were eagerly awaiting the Tuesday press conference, in hopes an announcement would be made.

Reynolds recently featured in two swimming finals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after earlier making waves at the 2016 Rio games by competing with a broken leg.

But he had always planned to move with Mayer out of Auckland back to their hometown of Hamilton once the games were over.

Paralympic swim star Jesse Reynolds and partner Grace Mayer were among hundreds of Aucklanders unable to leave the city to move to new homes and jobs. Photo / Supplied

Mayer said she expected an announcement on Monday. When it didn't come she became worried.

But once she heard the news on Tuesday Mayer said it was music to her ears.

"It kind of felt like there was a massive pause on starting the next chapter so we are really happy to find out we can actually go and do that," she said.

Mayer and Reynolds have each received their negative Covid-19 test results and will leave Auckland first thing on Wednesday morning.

"We have been sort of sleeping on the mattress in the lounge for a few days so we can finally sleep in a real bed."

Like many others, Heather and Gordon Law received a Covid-19 test in anticipation that an announcement would be made the following day.

The couple recently sold their home in Waimauku and brought a motel in Whangarei.

However, level 3 restrictions halted their plans and left them "homeless".

Heather and Gordon Law were looking for a new start, so they quit their jobs and decided to buy a motel in Whangārei.

The couple were nervously waiting and once the news came Law said it was a big relief.

"I have never been so relieved to get it, we felt as if we have been caught in limbo for the last week," she said.

The couple, who are in their 50s, and their dog, are living in an Auckland Airbnb and hope to leave Auckland as soon as they receive negative test results.

"We are hoping that [their test results] gets back quickly so we can get on the road."

Ardern said the Government hasn't considered compensation for those who lost money during lockdown, eg by delaying moving house across regions.