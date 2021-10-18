Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Raglan, Hamilton at centre of latest locations of interest

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Auckland will stay in Alert Level 3 for at least another two weeks. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Jason Oxenham

A Raglan bakery, pharmacist, supermarket and fish shop, together with a Hamilton supermarket, dominate the latest locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health.

They're now asking anyone who visited Raglan SuperValue, Raglan Pharmacy, Raglan Bakery and Cafe, Raglan Fish and Countdown Dinsdale last week to isolate for symptoms.

The latest locations are;

• Raglan Supervalue on Wednesday October 13 between 7.42am and 8am,

• Raglan Pharmacy on Thursday October 14 between 3.59pm and 4.35pm, and again on Friday October 15 between 12.04pm and 12.21pm,

• Raglan Bakery and Cafe on Friday October 15 between 12.06pm and 12.26pm,

• Raglan Fish on Friday October 15 between 3.04pm and 3.23pm,

• Countdown Dinsdale on Friday October 15 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

There have also been new visits announced for previous locations;

• Countdown LynnMall New Lynn on Sunday October 10 between 5.35pm and 6.15pm,

• Pak n Save Lincoln Road Henderson on Wednesday October 13 between 5.15pm and 6pm,

• Four Square Raglan Wednesday October 13 between 5.59pm and 6.24pm,

• The Herbal Dispensary on Thursday October 14 between 4.03pm and 4.23pm,

• SuperValue Flatbush on Friday October 15 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Meanwhile, A total of 32 locations of interest or exposure events linked to positive Covid cases were announced on the Ministry of Health's website throughout the day yesterday.

Supermarkets, shops, liquor stores and gas stations are all included on the ministry's list.

It also now features a number of outdoor exercise classes linked to a gym in Glen Eden, West Auckland.

Authorities identified four outdoor classes at Anytime Fitness at 3 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden. A person who tested positive for Covid attended the following exercise sessions:

- Tuesday, October 12, 5pm-5.45pm

- Tuesday, October 12, 6pm-6.45pm

- Thursday, October 14, 5pm-5.45pm

- Friday, October 15, 10am-10.45am

People who attended any of those classes are told to monitor for any Covid symptoms for two weeks after being exposed and to get tested if symptoms develop.

No new locations were added to the ministry's list in its first update just after 8am today.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was on Sunday.

Two locations were visited by a Covid case or cases on Sunday.

BP Connect on 102 Great South Rd in Takanini, South Auckland, is linked to a positive case there for about an hour between 1.30pm to 2.30pm that day.

The other place of interest identified that day is the Countdown supermarket at the LynnMall Shopping Centre in New Lynn, West Auckland.

The affected time is between 10am and 10.10am on Sunday.

People who were at either location during those time periods are advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed there. If symptoms start to develop, get a test done immediately.

Last night's updated list

• Mobil Glendene: 218 Great North Rd, Glendene, West Auckland. Saturday, October 9, 8pm-8.15pm

• Countdown LynnMall: LynnMall Shopping Centre at 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland. Saturday, October 9, 1pm-2pm

• Pak'nSave Māngere: 117 Bader Drive, Māngere, South Auckland. Thursday, October 14, 5pm-5.30pm