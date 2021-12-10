Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Queenstown proud of Top Town vaccination award

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult with the Top Towns award. Photo / Supplied

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult says the resort is proud to have been the first place to reach 90 per cent full vaccination and have the Herald's Top Town award on display in the main council lobby.

It was revealed in mid-November that Queenstown-Lakes had reached the milestone and won the race to be the most Covid-protected place in the country.

A framed plaque was sent to Boult to mark the milestone.

"It was a surprise, a big surprise. Great recognition and I take it as a pat on the back for the entire community for being so proactive in getting vaccinated."

Boult said a number of people had mentioned the award to him as well as seeing the story in the Herald.

"A lot of my Auckland friends have also commented on it so yes it definitely seems to be well known."

The Top Towns award that was sent to Queenstown mayor Jim Boult. Photo / Supplied

Last month, Boult said they had set a goal at the council to reach 95 per cent vaccination in the community by Christmas. Ministry of Health data shows they have surpassed that.

"We have smashed the 95 per cent goal right out of the ballpark.

"Our community realises we are going to be getting a lot of visitors here, from elsewhere around the country, and we want to be well protected."

Boult said they're looking forward to lots of Aucklanders coming to visit this holiday season.

"I can assure you they'll get a wonderful welcome in our part of the world."

Meanwhile, just three district health boards are left to reach 90 per cent first vaccination.

Northland, Tairāwhiti and Whanganui DHBs are all currently sitting below the threshold.

As of Thursday, Ministry of Health data shows 266 more people need to get the jab in Tairāwhiti, 325 in Whanganui and 4637 in Northland.

After trailing the rest of the South Island, the West Coast DHB has now passed 90 per cent first dose.

Just over two weeks ago, 903 people in the region still needed to get a vaccine to reach the milestone.

It appears the Hutt Valley DHB will be the next to mark 90 per cent full vaccination.

It currently sits on 89.3 per cent with 894 people needed to get their second jab.