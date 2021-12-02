Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pubs to open at 11.59pm as Auckland enters traffic light system

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

The beer's cold, the fish is battered and the live band is ready to entertain.

When the clock strikes midnight tonight several Auckland pubs - including Danny Doolans and HeadQuarters in the Viaduct, will open their doors for the first time in months.

The Auckland region will exit lockdown at 11.59pm and enter the new red traffic light setting, which brings with it a return to dining at restaurants, bars and cafes.

As an extra incentive to get people through its doors, Danny Doolans is offering a free plate of "bangers and mash" to the first people to turn up to the Irish pub.

Really, who comes out of lockdown looking this good? Forget turning into a pumpkin, when the clock strikes 11.59pm... Posted by Danny Doolans on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

In the red setting, masks are required on flights, public transport, taxis, retail, public venues and recommended if leaving the house. Public facilities are allowed to open with up to 100 people and 1m distancing.

However, public venues such as hospitality and gyms are only allowed for the vaccinated. If a vaccination certificate is not used hospitality must be contactless and gatherings are up to 25 people.

Most of the rest of the country - aside from parts of Northland, Bay of Plenty and the East Cape - will also be enjoying a return to certain freedoms, with gathering limits lifted for the vaccinated in orange regions.

As the hospitality industry gears up for a busy weekend, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said 60 per cent of its members reported their businesses were not currently fully staffed.

"On average they are understaffed by just over 20 per cent. Ninety-two per cent of members recruiting for senior roles said they are finding it difficult," Bidois said.

"Our industry has been reliant on an overseas workforce that is now unavailable to us."