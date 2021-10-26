Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to set out more details on vaccination mandates for workers

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Michael Wood give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood are expected to set out more details on when vaccine mandates can apply at 4pm today.

Cabinet was due to consider the issue today after setting out the new traffic light system that will apply once all DHBs have reached 90 per cent vaccination rates – a system that relies heavily on vaccination certificates.

That system will see businesses that opt to only allow vaccinated people into their premises operate under far fewer restrictions than those who decline to use vaccination certificates.

The government has already moved to mandate vaccinations for schools, health workers and in prisons – primarily Government workers.

However, there have been calls for more clarity about how private sector workplaces can operate and whether they can mandate vaccinations or fire workers who refuse to get vaccinated.

Last Friday, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government had been talking to business groups and unions about what the vaccination certificates would mean for employment law.

He said a bill to introduce the vaccination certificate changes would be introduced to Parliament in the second week of November, and that would also give legal certainty to businesses considering a vaccination requirement for their staff.

"That's thrown up a handful of issues that they want greater clarity on, so we're working through that at the moment."

The move has come under criticism from National and Act for creating different "classes" of people – despite both also supporting the use of vaccine certificates.

The rules need to be set out fairly quickly: Auckland will be able to move to the red light of the traffic lights system once 90 per cent of its DHBs are at 90 per cent, expected to be in six to eight weeks' time.

There were 79 new Covid community cases today after a long weekend which saw a dip in the number of tests and vaccinations carried out. Of those, 33 were unlinked as of 10am today.

Of the new cases, 75 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

Tomorrow Hipkins will also set out decisions on the future of MIQ. He said this morning that would include shorter MIQ stays for vaccinated people coming from lower-risk countries.

"Changes will be phased in so that eventually, next year, MIQ will focus more on domestic cases, with fully vaccinated border arrivals facing fewer and fewer restrictions, but more testing."

He said there were fewer positive cases arriving at the border, and the risk from vaccinated Kiwis returning home relative to cases in the community was already changing markedly.

From November 1, being fully vaccinated will be mandatory for all arriving non-New Zealand citizens.

