Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Primary school now a location of interest after student tests positive

There were 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on September 19th. Video / NZ Herald

A primary school where a pupil who has tested positive for Covid-19 attends has officially been named as a location of interest.

Mangatangi School, in the Waikato region, is among new locations released by the Ministry of Health this morning.

The school is connected to at least one student who has tested positive for the virus - resulting in the school's closure as children, parents, teachers and staff urgently get tested.

The affected days are last Wednesday and Thursday (September 15 and 16) between 8am and 4pm on both days.

Anyone who was at Mangatangi School is told to self-isolate for 14 days after being exposed.

"Test immediately," is the official advice from health officials.

Mangatangi School, Waikato, is now a location of interest after a pupil tested positive for Covid. Image / Google

Mangatangi School is among several new locations or exposure sites announced by the Ministry of Health this morning. However, it is the only new place of interest outside of Auckland.

The BP gas station on Coronation Rd, in Māngere, is listed as two exposure events thought to be linked to a worker.

A person with Covid was there last Wednesday, September 15, between 8.20am and 5pm.

The gas station is linked to a case the next day as well, from 7.50am to 5pm.

Latest update

• Mangatangi School: 2047 Miranda Rd, RD3, Pokeno

• No.1 Supa Value Supermarket: 112L Dawson Rd, Clover Park

• BP Gas station, Māngere: 154 Coronation Rd, Māngere

• Dawson's Road Dairy Superette: 130G Dawson Rd, Flat Bush

• New World Southmall: 185 Great South Rd, Manurewa

• Mobil service station, Mt Wellington: 193 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington

• Premier Dairy, Mt Wellington: 280 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington

Earlier this morning, the list of locations revealed that a person with the virus had been out shopping on Saturday afternoon.

A positive Covid person was at the Palm Super Mart, in Manurewa, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Anyone who was at the shop is being told to stay home and to get a test immediately.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day-five test result."

People who were in the shop during that time on Saturday are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or to call Healthline on: 0800 611 116.

A person who has tested positive for Covid was at the Palm Super Mart, on Russell Rd, in Manurewa on Saturday. Image / Google

8.45am update

• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive

Pak'nSave Botany has two exposure events - last Tuesday between 5.45pm and 7.50pm and last Wednesday between 5.15pm and 7.20pm

• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive

• Countdown Auckland Airport: 1 John Goulter Drive, Māngere

• Māngere Health Centre Doctors: 6 Waddon Place, Māngere

• Palm Super Mart: 226B Russell Rd, Manurewa

And there could be new locations reported outside of Auckland, after confirmation that three people - including two children - have tested positive for the virus in the Waikato region.

The list includes places all around Auckland, Bombay, Cambridge, Maramarua, Mt Maunganui, Ngatea, Paeroa and Tauranga.

Many of those places of interest outside of Auckland are linked to a supermarket truck driver, an essential worker, delivered supplies outside of the city before testing positive for the virus.

The driver is said to be contact of a current case.

More businesses, shops, pharmacies and shopping centres were identified on the list yesterday.

The latest anyone with the virus has been in the community is now last Thursday, when a Covid-positive person was at the Blue Sea Laundromat at 792 Great South Rd in Wiri, South Auckland.

Pak'nSave Botany, at 501 Tī Rākau Drive, was visited by a person with Covid last Tuesday and Wednesday. Image / Google

The person was there between 3pm and 5pm and anyone who was at the laundromat during that time is told to self-isolate for 14 days after that day and to get a Covid test immediately.

People are also urged to record their visit via the Ministry of Health website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Yesterday's updated list

• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki. Tuesday, September 14: 5.45pm to 7.50pm

• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki. Wednesday, September 15: 5.1pm to 7.20pm

• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive. Tuesday, September 14 8.30am to 11am

• Countdown Auckland Airport: 1 John Goulter Drive, Māngere. Tuesday, September 14: 12.30pm to 3.30pm