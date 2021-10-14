Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Positive wastewater result confirmed in Te Awamutu

Covid-19 has been detected in Te Awamutu's wastewater. Photo / Supplied.

A positive wastewater Covid-19 test has been reported in Te Awamutu. The sample was taken on Tuesday, October 12.



The Waikato District Health Board has set up a testing centre at the Te Awamutu Events Centre, across from the Te Awamutu Library, in Selwyn Lane which will start testing from 2pm today.



Anyone in Te Awamutu who has symptoms is urged to get a test.



The most common symptoms of Covid-19 include a fever, cough, tiredness and a runny nose. Other symptoms may include a headache, aches and pains, diarrhoea or a skin rash.



Waipā District Council will continue to test wastewater samples for Covid-19.

Advice from Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay indicated this could be a result of a person in recovery shedding the virus, or an undetected case within the community.



Te Awamutu is currently in alert level 3 along with the majority of the Waikato District.

There are 71 new Covid-19 cases today in the community, across Auckland.

On the spike in cases, McElnay said it was "sobering but not unexpected."

There are no new cases in the Waikato today but the two cases that were announced yesterday remain unlinked.

There were 3680 swabs taken in the region yesterday.