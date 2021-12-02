Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Positive case confirmed in Coromandel

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the Coromandel.

A statement on the Thames Coromandel District Council page said the Waikato District Health Board had confirmed a positive Covid-19 case in Whitianga.

"This is an isolated case low risk of community spread. The person confirmed is double vaccinated and isolating" the statement said.

"It's here and it will be in many more communities within a short period of time, so up the work rate on personal prevention to avoid becoming really unwell," District Manager of Emergency Management and Community Resilience Garry Towler said.

The Coromandel moved into the orange setting of the new traffic light system overnight.

