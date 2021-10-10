Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Police make contact with companion of Northland case while Aucklanders flock outdoors

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders have flocked to city beaches to enjoy new level 3 freedoms, while police continue to try and locate a woman who travelled in Northland with a recent positive Covid-19 case.

New rules announced earlier this week allow people to meet outdoors in groups of no more than 10 and no more than two household bubbles at once. Phase one also allows Aucklanders to travel across the city for recreation.

The weekend weather has been a mixed bag, with warmer temperatures, sun but also a few spots of rain. But that hasn't stopped Aucklanders from making the most of their first weekend with new level 3 freedoms.

Auckland hit the beaches during the first weekend with new freedoms. Photo / Alex Burton

From bustling parks filled to people enjoying new freedoms on the water, the North Shore's Long Bay beach was packed while crowds were spotted at the regional park on Sunday.

One Aucklander who made a trip out to Hobsonville Point told the Herald that many people were spotted in and around the water, with many socially distancing and wearing face masks.

Another on Sunday morning said they had seen at least 100 people at a popular West Auckland dog beach.

A person paddleboarding spotted at Long Bay beach over the weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

But while Aucklanders enjoyed the outdoors, officials have contacted a second woman who was with a Covid-positive case on a trip from Auckland to Northland.

Baluki Vailea gets a Covid-19 test at Winger Cres, Kamo, Whangarei. Photo / Tania Whyte

The woman who tested positive for Covid-19 remains in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The Government moved Northland from alert level 2 to alert level 3 in a sudden announcement on Friday night, after an Auckland woman who had visited Northland tested positive.

There were 60 new community cases announced on Sunday - 56 in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in the Bay of Plenty.

The three new Waikato cases are linked to the initial Hamilton East case while the Bay of Plenty case was announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday night.

"A second person who is thought to have travelled with this case has been contacted but not yet located," the Ministry of Health said.

"Public health staff continue to work closely with the person to determine any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case. Public health staff are also working closely with police to identify possible locations or areas of interest.

Health officials say anyone in Northland should "remain vigilant for symptoms", especially anyone who has visited a location of interest or been in an area of interest at the specified time.

Northland testing and vaccination centres are at:

Whangārei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4 pm), Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm).

Kaikohe - Lindvart Park Pavilion, Penne Crescent (10am–2pm).

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm).

Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd (9am-4pm)

In terms of vaccinations, four clinics are open in Northland today: at Kaitaia, Whangārei, Dargaville and Kerikeri.