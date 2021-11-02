Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Otorohanga bakery, produce store and supermarket among new locations of interest

Auckland and Waikato are set to see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, moving to level three step two. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Jason Oxenham / Alex Burton

An Otorohanga bakery, produce store and supermarket are among new locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health.

It comes after the Ministry of Health announced 126 new Covid-19 cases today, including 18 in Waikato and one more in Kaitaia - a household member of a case announced yesterday.

The latest location details are:

• Village Green Bakery & Cafe on Wednesday October 27 between 12.40pm and 12.45pm

• Bunnings Silverdale on Thursday October 28 between 8.15am and 9.45am

• Four Square Parakai between 7.45am and 8.15am

• Countdown Otorohanga on Wednesday October 27 between 3pm and 3.15pm, and Sunday October 24 between 8.15am and 8.45am

• Otorohanga Country & Fresh Fruits Vege Market on Wednesday October 27 between 12.35pm and 12.40pm

2pm update

• Farmers Kaitaia on Friday October 29 between 12.21pm and 1.30pm

• Bells Produce Kaitaia on Saturday October 30 between 11.55am and 12.05pm

• The Awanui Hotel Awanui on Sunday October 31 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm

The announcement comes after two supermarkets were listed this morning - one in Auckland and the other in Hamilton.

12.20pm update

Countdown Nawton, in Hamilton, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

They were in the supermarket, on the corner of Grandview Drive and Hyde Ave in the suburb of Nawton, last Tuesday for half an hour. The affected time is between 6.15pm and 6.45pm.

Fellow shoppers during that time are told to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after they were there. Get a Covid test if symptoms start to show, no matter how mild they are.

10.10am update

Pak'nSave Manukau, at 6 Cavendish Drive, South Auckland, has been identified by officials after a person with the virus was there on Labour Monday, October 25.

The affected time is between 10am and 6.30pm.

Pak'nSave Manukau, on Cavendish Drive in Manukau, South Auckland was visited by a person with Covid on Labour Monday. Image / Google

Anyone who was at the supermarket during that time period is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if any symptoms develop.

More locations of interest are expected to be released by health officials today, a day after a record 162 community cases were announced.

‌

Thirteen locations of interest or exposure events were revealed by health officials throughout the day yesterday.

The majority of those were identified in the Waikato region and several new events around Auckland.