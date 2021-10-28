Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Otago mine deep cleaned after link to Christchurch cases

Owners of the mine OceanaGold confirmed the visit. Photo / File

Owners of the mine OceanaGold confirmed the visit. Photo / File

Parts of Macraes Mine are being deep cleaned following a visit today from someone connected to the Christchurch Covid-19 cases.

Owners of the mine OceanaGold confirmed this afternoon to the Otago Daily Times that staff assembly areas at the operation were being deep cleaned.

Macraes Operation general manager Mike Fischer said a contractor whose partner is considered a close contact of one of the cases had visited the mine today.

The Ministry of Health this morning announced there were two positive Covid-19 cases in Christchurch, from the same household.

Fischer said a deep clean of the mine's common areas including crib rooms and meeting rooms was taking place today.

The buses used to transport staff to the mine were also being deep cleaned.

Fischer said their priority was the health, safety and well being of the workforce and the communities in which we live and work.

The contractor and their partner have been advised to get a test and isolate until the test results were returned.

The mine's health and safety team were working with the Ministry of Health, and the workforce to ensure their health, safety and wellbeing, Fischer said.

The mine was still operating.