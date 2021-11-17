Covid 19 Delta outbreak: One case announced in Christchurch

A case of Covid-19 has been announced in the community in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A case of Covid-19 has been announced in the community in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A case of Covid-19 has been announced in the community in Christchurch.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said interviews have determined a clear link to the Auckland cluster.

The person flew to Christchurch on Flight NZ1295 on November 13 after travelling to Auckland for an event.

The person became symptomatic on Sunday and went for a test on Monday.

The person lives in a household of six people. The household is isolating and will be tested, the spokesperson said.

Any locations of interest will be published on the Covid-19 website.

Passengers on Flight NZ1295 are advised to monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days and get a test today.

Additional capacity has been added to community testing centres in the city.

The Orchard and Pages Rds centres are open seven days a week. Details are available here.

People can check if their GP can provide testing by calling them or via the Healthpoint website.

"There is plenty of capacity at all vaccination clinics in Canterbury," the spokesperson said.

The drive-through clinic in Addington is open until 7.30pm every weeknight, and there's a pop-up vaccination event in the car park at New World in Ferry Rd tomorrow and Friday from midday until 6.30pm.

This case will be officially added to the ministry's case numbers tomorrow.

A man and a woman tested positive after travelling from Auckland. In spite of visiting several locations in the city, the exposure was low and the outbreak was stopped relatively quickly.